Remembering Maria Mercader, CBS News journalist for three decades

CBS News Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
CBS News is mourning the loss of Maria Mercader, a network veteran who covered breaking news for nearly three decades and, most recently, helped shape strategy for the network's correspondents and reporters. Maria was 54 and died from coronavirus in a New York hospital.
