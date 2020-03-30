Why discomfort and vulnerability are important

Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Brene Brown, a New York Times bestselling author and researcher behind the popular TED Talk, “The Power of Vulnerability,” is out with a new podcast, “Unlocking Us,” about why doing something new is hard, but important. Brown joins “CBS This Morning” from Houston to discuss why the new normal we are all experiencing is a critical learning moment. 👓 View full article

