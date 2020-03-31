Chris Cuomo Said In 2013 He Would Never Interview Andrew Cuomo About Politics. He Broke That Promise

New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that his brother, Chris Cuomo, had tested positive for COVID-19 during a press briefing Tuesday. Cuomo emphasized how everyone is subject to catching the virus, calling it the “great equalizer.” He then later revealed that early Tuesday morning he...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Chad Bydo RT @peterjhasson: CNN anchor Chris Cuomo said in 2013 that he would never interview NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo about politics. It turns out that… 4 minutes ago
𝟙𝟛ẗḧ𝔊𝔢𝔫𝔢𝔯𝔞𝔩 🕹️🤖@samstein Nope, just Chris Cuomo. I understand the confusion right now, given some people's view of Cuomo, but they… https://t.co/fVzMbne5oL 14 minutes ago