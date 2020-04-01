He made suburban characters shine in Fountains of Wayne songs and brought pop-rock perfection to the Tom Hanks film “That Thing You Do!”

You Might Like

Tweets about this SpiritofHarmonyFdn Adam Schlesinger, Songwriter for Rock, Film and the Stage, Dies at 52 https://t.co/4CcySrTEnZ 8 seconds ago Dear Ashley... RT @latimes: Adam Schlesinger, cofounder of "Stacy's Mom" rock band Fountains of Wayne and songwriter for film and television, died from co… 35 seconds ago The Real V RT @deandelray: Damn this is sad RIP Adam Schlesinger, Songwriter for Rock, Film and the Stage, Dies at 52 https://t.co/6Ty9c1RC3d 41 seconds ago Dean Delray Damn this is sad RIP Adam Schlesinger, Songwriter for Rock, Film and the Stage, Dies at 52 https://t.co/6Ty9c1RC3d 1 minute ago mohd meer fraz ahmed Adam Schlesinger, Songwriter for Rock, Film and the Stage, Dies at 52 https://t.co/nbZy1bVhfK https://t.co/zlvaOCypSK 2 minutes ago Jarred Jackson RT @pressenterprise: Adam Schlesinger, songwriter for rock, film and the stage, dies at 52 https://t.co/MZYMHTPBt2 3 minutes ago Jose Hurtado "Adam Schlesinger, Songwriter for Rock, Film and the Stage, Dies at 52" by BY BEN SISARIO via NYT https://t.co/ceM84AFygE 3 minutes ago Jefferson Lee RT @ocregister: Adam Schlesinger, songwriter for rock, film and the stage, dies at 52 https://t.co/d34h971P1x 4 minutes ago