Adam Schlesinger, Songwriter for Rock, Film and the Stage, Dies at 52

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
He made suburban characters shine in Fountains of Wayne songs and brought pop-rock perfection to the Tom Hanks film “That Thing You Do!”
