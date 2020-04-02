Global  

US to deploy anti-drug Navy ships near Venezuela

USATODAY.com Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that Navy ships are being moved toward Venezuela as his administration beefs up counter-narcotics operations in the Caribbean following a U.S. drug indictment against Nicolas Maduro. (April 1).
 
