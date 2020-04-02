Global  

Hobby Lobby Defies Stay-at-Home Orders by Reopening Stores, Colorado Officials Say

NYTimes.com Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Colorado authorities sent a cease-and-desist letter to the craft store chain, saying Hobby Lobby is “not a critical business.”
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published < > Embed
News video: Hobby Lobby is not an essential business, state economic agency says

Hobby Lobby is not an essential business, state economic agency says 01:21

 Hobby Lobby stores are not considered essential and should not be in operation in Wisconsin at this time, according to the Wisconsin Economic Development Council (WEDC).

