Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Trump says administration "hit 3M hard" over face masks

Trump says administration "hit 3M hard" over face masks

CBS News Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
President Trump announced Thursday that he invoked the Defense Production Act to get the company to produce face masks
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump admin moves toward promoting broader use of face masks

Trump admin moves toward promoting broader use of face masks 01:27

 The Trump administration is formalising new guidance to recommend that many Americans wear face coverings. The recommendations are expected to apply to people who live in areas hard-hit by community transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WandaTa40700085

Wanda Taylor RT @CBSNews: Trump says administration "hit 3M hard" over face masks https://t.co/Y7Ge1KOS8U https://t.co/cU5OyhXdot 23 minutes ago

CSNews2019

NFL News Trump says administration 'hit 3M hard' over face masks https://t.co/qkznMZsnKB 26 minutes ago

robinsnewswire

Global News Report "#POTUS News: #Trump says administration "hit 3M hard" over face masks #News": https://t.co/wKucIybxCK 28 minutes ago

dorfsmith

Elisha Dorfsmith This is called economic fascism. Trump says administration "hit 3M hard" over face masks https://t.co/8tbuBzhb3p via @CBSPolitics 41 minutes ago

kristen_marconi

In Real Life studio RT @jilevin: Trump says administration "hit 3M hard" over face masks https://t.co/FpcMCVdtDb 59 minutes ago

jilevin

Jeffrey Levin Trump says administration "hit 3M hard" over face masks https://t.co/FpcMCVdtDb 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.