Brooke Baldwin becomes 2nd CNN on-air person diagnosed

Seattle Times Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — CNN news anchor Brooke Baldwin has tested positive for the coronavirus, the second on-air personality at the news network to come down with the disease. In an Instagram post Friday, Baldwin said that her symptoms — a fever, chills and aches — came on suddenly Thursday afternoon. She said she’d been […]
