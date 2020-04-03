Global  

The Navy Fired Captain Crozier After His Letter on the Coronavirus. Hear How the Crew Responded.

Friday, 3 April 2020
The rousing show of support provided another gripping scene to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic: the rank and file cheering a boss they viewed as putting their safety ahead of his career.
News video: U.S. Navy relieves commander who wrote letter urging coronavirus action

U.S. Navy relieves commander who wrote letter urging coronavirus action 02:20

 The U.S. Navy announced on Thursday it had relieved the commander of the U.S. aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, who wrote a scathing letter that leaked to the public asking Navy leadership for stronger measures to control a coronavirus outbreak onboard. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

marmar_614

mar 🦋 RT @allieeehop: An updat on Josh: he does have COVID-19 but he is doing well and on track for a full recovery. His captain was fired for st… 4 seconds ago

gunleik

Gunleik Stable Genius Groven The Navy Fired the Captain of the Theodore Roosevelt. See How the Crew Responded. https://t.co/16VImsUcEc Yup guys… https://t.co/0GUqVvLjEq 17 seconds ago

NancyWeMema

Nancy Weeks RT @PaulDEaton52: Just watched video of USS Roosevelt crew robust farewell for their CO Captain Crozier, fired for protecting his ship. @SE… 19 seconds ago

eastbaydemocrat

I plan to vote blue no matter who RT @RepSpeier: Mr. President, you weighed in when Edward Gallagher was convicted of killing a POW. Are you going to intervene now that Capt… 24 seconds ago

TheRealJoseVega

Jose Luis Vega Jr RT @JackPosobiec: BREAKING: US Navy sailors on aircraft carrier in Guam break out in cheers thanking Captain Crozier and chanting his name… 32 seconds ago

JustLikeThis00

Just This RT @MotherJones: The Navy fired the captain of a major warship after he raised alarm about coronavirus. Their explanation is absurd. https:… 51 seconds ago

carolinelinton

Caroline Linton RT @CBSEveningNews: When Captain Brett Crozier, the fired commander of the USS Roosevelt, left his ship, sailors chanted his name in an emo… 1 minute ago

eg4me2say

Earl Greene @JoeNBC He's not a war criminal, so Trump probably won't intercede on his behalf: The Navy Fired the Captain of the… https://t.co/cCpS8nuMOp 1 minute ago

