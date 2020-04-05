Global  

Bronx Zoo Tiger Diagnosed With Coronavirus After Developing Dry Cough

Gothamist Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Bronx Zoo Tiger Diagnosed With Coronavirus After Developing Dry CoughThe tiger is a four-year-old Malayan female named Nadia. [ more › ]
News video: Tiger at Bronx Zoo tests positive for COVID-19

Tiger at Bronx Zoo tests positive for COVID-19 00:31

 A 4-year-old tiger at the Bronx zoo has tested positive for coronavirus.

