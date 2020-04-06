Biden: Trump 'awful slow' to use power of office

Monday, 6 April 2020 () Former vice president Joe Biden said President Donald Trump had been "awful slow" to use the powers of his office in the fight against the new coronavirus. The Democratic presidential candidate held an online town hall on Sunday. (April 6)
