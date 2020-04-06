Global  

Biden: Trump 'awful slow' to use power of office

USATODAY.com Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Former vice president Joe Biden said President Donald Trump had been "awful slow" to use the powers of his office in the fight against the new coronavirus. The Democratic presidential candidate held an online town hall on Sunday. (April 6)
 
News video: Biden: Trump slow to use powers on coronavirus

Biden: Trump slow to use powers on coronavirus 01:08

 Former US vice president Joe Biden on Sunday said President Donald Trump had been "awful slow" to use the powers of his office in the fight against the new coronavirus. Biden, who has all but clinched his party's presidential nomination, sought to be uplifting and almost grandfatherly, during an...

