UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Intensive Care With COVID-19 Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Boris Johnson, the prime minister of the United Kingdom, was relocated to intensive care on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms have “worsened,” according to a statement from a No. 10 spokesperson.



“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital,” the spokesperson said. “The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”



In his absence, Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputize for him “where necessary,” the spokesperson added.



Johnson, who first tested positive for the coronavirus in late March, was hospitalized at St. Thomas over the weekend for “persistent” coronavirus symptoms. At the time, Johnson tweeted that he was going in for “routine tests” because he was still experiencing symptoms but said that he was “in good spirits.”



*Also Read:* Boris Johnson Hospitalized With 'Persistent' Coronavirus Symptoms



On Sunday, Queen Elizabeth II gave a televised speech to reassure the public only an hour before it was announced that Johnson was admitted to the hospital.



“We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return,” she said. “We will be with our friends again, we will be with our families again, we will meet again.”







BREAKING NEWS: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care.

No 10 statement > pic.twitter.com/Ckw59kjixs



— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 6, 2020







*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Boris Johnson Hospitalized With 'Persistent' Coronavirus Symptoms



UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive for Coronavirus



Joe Scarborough Questions Why Trump Held 'Nothing' Coronavirus Press Conference: 'The Idiots Have Been Exposed' Boris Johnson, the prime minister of the United Kingdom, was relocated to intensive care on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms have “worsened,” according to a statement from a No. 10 spokesperson.“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital,” the spokesperson said. “The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”In his absence, Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputize for him “where necessary,” the spokesperson added.Johnson, who first tested positive for the coronavirus in late March, was hospitalized at St. Thomas over the weekend for “persistent” coronavirus symptoms. At the time, Johnson tweeted that he was going in for “routine tests” because he was still experiencing symptoms but said that he was “in good spirits.”*Also Read:* Boris Johnson Hospitalized With 'Persistent' Coronavirus SymptomsOn Sunday, Queen Elizabeth II gave a televised speech to reassure the public only an hour before it was announced that Johnson was admitted to the hospital.“We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return,” she said. “We will be with our friends again, we will be with our families again, we will meet again.”BREAKING NEWS: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care.No 10 statement > pic.twitter.com/Ckw59kjixs— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 6, 2020*Related stories from TheWrap:*Boris Johnson Hospitalized With 'Persistent' Coronavirus SymptomsUK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive for CoronavirusJoe Scarborough Questions Why Trump Held 'Nothing' Coronavirus Press Conference: 'The Idiots Have Been Exposed' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 4 hours ago Boris Johnson moved to intensive care 00:42 Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, Downing Street has confirmed. Downing Stret also said Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab would “deputise where necessary” while the Prime Minister was in intensive care with Covid-19. You Might Like

Tweets about this Darin RT @piersmorgan: This is an incredibly serious situation for the British prime Minister. Boris Johnson's condition with #coronavirus at St… 3 seconds ago Aaron Robinson RT @WhiteHouse: America's prayers are with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. 🇺🇸🇬🇧 https://t.co/LFz3z0HtD7 3 seconds ago EBC NEWS©™ @Forbes @theothersarahh Prime Minister #BorisJohnson has been moved to intensive care after his #CoronaVirusUpdate… https://t.co/XHAM7Xobun 4 seconds ago Donna massare RT @RyanAFournier: Please pray for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. His condition has worsened and he’s been moved to the ICU. 4 seconds ago Tawana Lewis RT @Sun_Q_Tzu: In light of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson being treated in ICU, we need to pray for the protection of our President @realD… 5 seconds ago Kunta RT @piersmorgan: If you have nothing positive to say about Boris Johnson on here tonight, then shut the f*ck up. The man is our Prime Minis… 5 seconds ago secmom26 RT @trish_regan: Say a prayer tonight for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson who has now been moved into the ICU unit. My heart goes out to h… 5 seconds ago WienerwaldCat RT @BBCBreaking: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has coronavirus, has been taken to intensive care https://t.co/hQClxR7lRt 6 seconds ago