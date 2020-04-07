Trump says he did not see memos by adviser Navarro warning of coronavirus risks

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he had not seen memos by White House trade advisor Peter Navarro warning of coronavirus risks, and that he retained confidence in Navarro.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Lori RT @CBSNews: Trump says he "didn't see" and "didn't look for" memos his adviser Peter Navarro wrote in January warning about a coronavirus… 7 seconds ago Stephen McNally RT @Reuters: Trump says he did not see memos from trade adviser Peter Navarro in January and February warning that coronavirus could create… 57 seconds ago Lance A. Grey TRUMP LIES TOO, TRUMP WAS TOLD, THAT MEANS HE HEARD THE WARNINGS. TRUMPS A LIAR, and HE TOLD ALL OF US TO IGNORE TH… https://t.co/RcVGJpVHZA 1 minute ago GOPigs RT @axios: NEW: Trump says he "didn't see" memos from his trade adviser Peter Navarro warning in January and February that the coronavirus… 2 minutes ago Ellen Becker RT @mkraju: Asked why Trump said the cases would go down to zero after Navarro memos warned of the impact of the pandemic, Trump says: “The… 3 minutes ago Jennifer Silverstone RT @kaitlancollins: Trump says he didn't see Navarro's memos warning of a pandemic, but says he "heard he wrote some" after NYT & Axios rep… 3 minutes ago ginny moon Trump says he didn't see Navarro warnings https://t.co/DUhn88C02u!! it should have been stopped - and who are the c… https://t.co/HflOKe4z3A 3 minutes ago Susan Dorrington RT @joncoopertweets: Trump Says ‘Nobody’ Knew Pandemic Was Coming — But His Own Top Adviser Warned Of It In January. Peter Navarro, Trump’… 4 minutes ago