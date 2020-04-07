Global  

Trump says he did not see memos by adviser Navarro warning of coronavirus risks

Reuters Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he had not seen memos by White House trade advisor Peter Navarro warning of coronavirus risks, and that he retained confidence in Navarro.
Credit: The New York Times - Published
News video: Trump adviser Peter Navarro warned WH in January of risks of a pandemic

Trump adviser Peter Navarro warned WH in January of risks of a pandemic 01:39

 In late January, when President Trump was downplaying the threat of COVID-19 affecting the U.S., a top White House adviser issued a stark warning about the severe risks of a pandemic.

