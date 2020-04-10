Global  

Chicago jail reports 450 coronavirus cases among staff, inmates

Reuters Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Some 450 inmates and staff have tested positive for coronavirus at Chicago's largest jail, county corrections officials said on Thursday, representing one of the nation's largest outbreaks of the respiratory illness at a single site so far in the pandemic.
