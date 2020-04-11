Global  

Another 103 sailors from U.S. carrier test positive for coronavirus

Reuters Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Another 103 crew members on the U.S. aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Navy said on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases from the ship to 550.
