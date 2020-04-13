Global  

ShowBiz Minute: Nelson, Bocelli, McCartney

USATODAY.com Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Willie Nelson hosts event to raise funds for farmers impacted by COVID-19; Andrea Bocelli performs live from a deserted Duomo Cathedral on Easter Sunday; Paul McCartney's 'Hey Jude' lyrics sell for $910,000 at online auction. (April 13)
 
