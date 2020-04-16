Global  

SAT and ACT Tests Offered at Home if Coronavirus Continues

NYTimes.com Thursday, 16 April 2020
The coronavirus is forcing the SAT and ACT to develop digital versions of the standardized tests in case schools remain closed. Critics fear that could deepen inequities.
