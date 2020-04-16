SAT and ACT Tests Offered at Home if Coronavirus Continues

PayingAttentionAndConcerned @Jinkees3 @SonOfAlgos @AOC 1. Take the offered tests 2. Listen to W.H.O. like other countries that have successfull… https://t.co/vjmsucmVm7 5 hours ago

Armwood High School More details to come, but get ready #Classof2021!... More SAT tests to be offered in fall, including at home if nee… https://t.co/P5jrnJfrIj 15 hours ago

NYT National News College admissions tests will be offered at home if closures from the coronavirus pandemic continue into the fall.… https://t.co/zFGKNxnaA0 17 hours ago

I Crushed Your Fortune Cookie @WhiteHouse @realDonaldTrump Citizens in rural communities are not being offered tests! We are being told to go ho… https://t.co/TddefFhRKT 19 hours ago

Jim Piper Things I heard/read today: IDS referred to primary schools as the “key to labour” with regard to lockdown. Matt Han… https://t.co/lJXjKuqhbp 21 hours ago

CAM RT @TB_Times: More SAT tests are on the way for next year's seniors — perhaps even at home. https://t.co/rCswGH8tHZ 21 hours ago

SKingGlenn More SAT tests to be offered in fall, including at home if needed https://t.co/kjfKSKSNLH 22 hours ago