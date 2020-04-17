Global  

Coronavirus Updates: Brazil’s Health Minister Is Ousted in Clash Over Lockdowns

NYTimes.com Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
The Brazilian health minister had urged stronger measures than President Jair Bolsonaro. The United States is aiding Palestine, but the Trump administration’s larger approach isn’t changing.
 UNION HEALTH MINISTER HARSH VARDHAN SAID TODAY THAT INDIA CONTROLLED THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC WAY BETTER THAN MOST COUNTRIES AND HAS DONE PROBABLY THE BEST IN THE WHOLE WORLD. HE SAID EACH AND EVERYTHING WAS MONITORED AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL. PM HAS BEEN TAKING THE ADVICE OF ALL EXPERTS, FIELD STAFF,...

