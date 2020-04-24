Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Tom Hanks sends typewriter to boy bullied over his name

Tom Hanks sends typewriter to boy bullied over his name

CBS News Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
An Australian boy named Corona, who was bullied over his name, got a touching surprise from actor Tom Hanks. Corona had written a letter to Hanks after he and his wife were diagnosed with coronavirus in the country. Hanks replied with a letter of his own and sent the 8-year-old a typewriter as well.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Buzz60 - Published
News video: Tom Hanks Sends a Letter and a Typewriter to Bullied Boy Named Corona

Tom Hanks Sends a Letter and a Typewriter to Bullied Boy Named Corona 01:03

 The boy says he no longer feels bullied, but famous. Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.