Michigan extends stay at home but eases rules

USATODAY.com Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has lengthened her stay-at-home order through May 15, while lifting restrictions so some businesses can reopen and the public can participate in outdoor activities during the coronavirus pandemic. (April 24)
 
Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Published
News video: Whitmer extends stay-home order through May 15, eases rules

Whitmer extends stay-home order through May 15, eases rules 45:10

