Tribeca, YouTube Launch Online ‘We Are One’ Film Festival With Entries From Cannes, Venice and More

Tribeca Enterprises and YouTube announced on Monday that it will launch the “We Are One” Film Festival, a 10-day online event that will feature films, shorts and other programming from 20 film festivals around the world.



Among the film festivals curating for the event are Cannes, Venice, BFI London, TIFF, Berlin and Sundance. “We Are One” will be held from May 29-June 7 and will also include a charity drive to support the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, as well as other local charities.



“We often talk about film’s uniquely powerful role in inspiring and uniting people across borders and differences to help heal the world. All of the world needs healing right now,” Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival Co-Founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal said. “We Are One: A Global Film Festival unites curators, artists and storytellers to entertain and provide relief to audiences worldwide. In working with our extraordinary festival partners and YouTube we hope that everyone gets a taste of what makes each festival so unique and appreciates the art and power of film.”



“One of the most unique and inspiring aspects of the world staying home is our ability to come together and experience an event as one, and We Are One: A Global Film Festival is just that,” Robert Kyncl, Chief Business Officer of YouTube, said. “Along with Tribeca Enterprises and our incredible partners, we are bringing fans the opportunity to experience the curated programming each of these festivals provides as part of our ten-day long event. It’s an event that’s never been done before and we’re proud to be the home for this fantastic content that is free to fans around the world.”



The event comes as the coronavirus pandemic has forced the postponement and cancellation of countless major events around the world, including this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Traditionally held in May, the festival was indefinitely postponed after French President Emmanuel Macron announced a ban on all large public gatherings through mid-July.



While festival director Thierry Frémaux has voiced hope that Cannes can be held at some point in physical form, the festival previously announced that it will hold a virtual film market in June to allow the film industry business usually done at the festival to take place in some capacity. Now, the festival is working with YouTube to bring some of its program to the world.



“We are proud to join with our partner festivals to spotlight truly extraordinary films and talent, allowing audiences to experience both the nuances of storytelling from around the world and the artistic personalities of each festival,” Fremaux said in a statement with Cannes President Pierre Lescure.



The program for “We Are One” will be released on a later date.



