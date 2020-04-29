Global  

Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’ Turns Joseph Maldonado–Passage AKA Joe Exotic, Jeff Lowe, And Carole Baskin Into Media Sensations As President Donald Trump Gets In The Mix

Wednesday, 29 April 2020
Joseph Maldonado–Passage, mostly known as Joe Exotic, might have an opportunity to get back his freedom if the convicted zoo operator receives a pardon from President Donald Trump. During a conference earlier this month, Trump was asked about his opinion on the potential release of Joe Exotic, who is currently behind bars for a 22-year...

The post Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’ Turns Joseph Maldonado–Passage AKA Joe Exotic, Jeff Lowe, And Carole Baskin Into Media Sensations As President Donald Trump Gets In The Mix appeared first on Breaking News, Latest Headlines & Opinion.
