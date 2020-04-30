NASCAR to Resume Racing Without Spectators in May Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

NASCAR is heading back to the race track. The racing outfit will hold its next event on May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. The race, which will air on Fox, will be held without spectators.



NASCAR becomes the first U.S. sporting league to formally announce its plans to come back during the coronavirus pandemic. The May 17 race will serve as the first of seven races over an 11-day span at two different race tracks throughout May.



Its last race was on March 8, a few days before sports across the country halted or delayed the start to their seasons.



*Also Read:* Daytime, Sports and News Emmys Move to Virtual Ceremonies



“NASCAR and its teams are eager and excited to return to racing, and have great respect for the responsibility that comes with a return to competition,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer. “NASCAR will return in an environment that will ensure the safety of our competitors, officials and all those in the local community. We thank local, state and federal officials and medical experts, as well as everyone in the industry, for the unprecedented support in our return to racing, and we look forward to joining our passionate fans in watching cars return to the track.”



The racing body consulted with public health officials, medical experts and local, state and federal officials to create a comprehensive plan to ensure the health and safety of competitors and surrounding communities at the above events. All races will follow specific guidelines set by the CDC.



