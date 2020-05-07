Global  

Polar vortex to bring bitter Arctic blast to East, rare May snowstorm as West faces scorching heat

Thursday, 7 May 2020
After being absent for the entire winter, the polar vortex is blasting in with a bitter Arctic blast across the eastern U.S. for Mother's Day weekend, setting the stage for what could be a historic May snowstorm for the Northeast. 
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: April Showers Bring May...Blizzards?

April Showers Bring May...Blizzards? 00:36

 The polar vortex is a mass of low-pressure cold air that circulates in the stratosphere above the arctic. And according to Business Insider, it's about to pay the northeastern part of the US a visit this weekend. The region is expected to see temperatures in the 30s and 40s on Saturday and Sunday....

