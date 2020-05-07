Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Donald Trump > Trump hosts National Day of Prayer at White House

Trump hosts National Day of Prayer at White House

USATODAY.com Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
President Donald Trump, joined by the first lady, hosted the National Day of Prayer Service in the White House Rose Garden Thursday. (May 7)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Trump Administration Looks At Bypassing Congress For Economic Relief Measures

Trump Administration Looks At Bypassing Congress For Economic Relief Measures 00:32

 The White House might bypass Congress to implement several economic relief measures. According to Business Insider, one thing they want to do is delay the tax-filing deadline. Instead of July 15, they want to extend it to September 15 or December 15. The Trump administration also wants liability...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump tests negative after valet contracts virus [Video]

Trump tests negative after valet contracts virus

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said it's "one of those things" after he learned that a White House valet tested positive for the coronavirus, noting contact with that person was limited...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:12Published
Trump's Personal Valet Tests Positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Trump's Personal Valet Tests Positive for COVID-19

Trump's Personal Valet Tests Positive for COVID-19 President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have both tested negative since being made aware of the case. Trump reportedly became “lava level..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:51Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump reverses course on phasing out coronavirus task force

President Trump walked back his comments on phasing out the White House coronavirus task force Wednesday, stating that the advisory group would remain active but...
CBS News Also reported by •ReutersSeattle TimesUSATODAY.com

'Virtual' National Day of Prayer amid coronavirus

The National Day of Prayer celebrated on the first Thursday in May is needed now more than ever, organizers say.
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gugsspp

Guga RT @cnalive: The White House service for the National Day of Prayer on Thursday focused on protection from the coronavirus pandemic. Presid… 2 minutes ago

cnalive

Catholic News Agency The White House service for the National Day of Prayer on Thursday focused on protection from the coronavirus pande… https://t.co/LNUpUUhl6e 17 minutes ago

SusanMWatkins7

Susan M. Watkins You're invited to tune in to the White House National Day of Prayer event, hosted by President Trump TODAY at 4:00… https://t.co/zxuKLlJo7G 3 hours ago