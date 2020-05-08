Global  

Joe Scarborough: Trump Calling FBI 'Scum' is 'Low Point' in US Politics (Video)

The Wrap Friday, 8 May 2020
President Donald Trump reacted to news of the Department of Justice dropping charges against Michael Flynn by calling Flynn a “hero” and the FBI “scum” — labels MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said marked “a low point in American political culture.”

“Don’t inject the bleach. Don’t stick the lights inside your body. Don’t lie to the FBI. Yet in some sick, twisted way this morning, Willie, we play clips of the United States calling the FBI, quote, ‘scum,'” the “Morning Joe” host said.

The former GOP congressman went on, “Let me say that again: The President of the United States, calling the men and women of the Federal Bureau of Investigation ‘scum’ for simply doing their job and accusing them of, quote, treason for simply doing their job. Talk about a low point in American political culture.”

*Also Read:* 'Morning Joe' Mocks Trump for Saying He Had 'A Lot of Things Going On' Before Pandemic (Video)

Scarborough reacted not only to the President’s new comments on Flynn — whom Trump called “an innocent man” — but his previous ones as well. A graphic showed a 2017 tweet from Trump that outlined his thinking around the time he fired Flynn: “I had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI. He has pled guilty to those lies. It is a shame because his actions during the transition were lawful. There was nothing to hide!”

Flynn, the former national security adviser in the early days of the Trump White House, pleaded guilty in December 2017 to charges that he lied to the FBI regarding two conversations he had with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak last year.

“Donald Trump lives by one set of rules and you have to live by another set of rules,” scoffed Scarborough.

