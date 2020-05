You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Surfers Flock To LA County Beaches As They Reopen For Active Use



Surfers flocked to Malibu and other Los Angeles County beaches Wednesday as they began to reopen under phase one of the county's reopening plan. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 01:59 Published 11 minutes ago Californians return to LA County beaches as they reopen



Californians were excited to return to LA County beaches on Wednesday, after California Governor Gavin Newsom relaxed restrictions and allowed them to reopen for the first time since late March. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:10 Published 38 minutes ago

Recent related news from verified sources Los Angeles Goes Back to the Beaches After 6-Week Coronavirus Closure Beaches in Los Angeles County are back in biz, and folks are taking advantage right away in the sand and surf -- but some kinds of fun are still off-limits....

TMZ.com 3 hours ago



Southern Californians return to beaches ahead of long pandemic summer Los Angeles beaches reopened on Wednesday after weeks of coronavirus closure, drawing Californians out for a glimpse of the sun one day after learning that...

Reuters 18 minutes ago





Tweets about this