Recent related videos from verified sources Fire Crews Battle Massive Wildfires In Florida Panhandle



Wildfires in the Florida Panhandle have forced some 1,600 people to evacuate from their homes, and a stretch of Interstate 10 remained closed in both directions Thursday morning due to smoke,.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:22 Published 1 week ago Panhandle fires force evacuations



Panhandle fires force evacuations Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:50 Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Wildfires shut stretch of I-75 in SW Florida Four brush fires burning about 400 acres shut down a section of Interstate 75 in southwest Florida on Wednesday, officials said. One fire threatened about 30...

USATODAY.com 9 hours ago



Five Mile Swamp Fire in northwest Florida rages out of control, forcing evacuations and partial closure of Interstate 10 The Five Mile Swamp Fire in Florida raged out of control on Wednesday, forcing evacuations and the partial closure of Interstate 10.

USATODAY.com 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this