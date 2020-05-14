‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Another Celebrity Contestant: And the Rhino Is… (Video) Thursday, 14 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for tonight’s episode of “The Masked Singer.”)



“The Masked Singer” revealed which of Season 3’s four remaining contestants will be moving on to next week’s finale on Wednesday’s semifinals episode, an hour that ended with the unmasking of Rhino.



During the episode, titled “A Day in the Mask: The Semi-Finals,” Frog, Rhino, Turtle and Night Angel all performed. Following the four contestants’ latest attempts to stump the judges, it was time for “Masked Singer” panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke, along with guest panelist Jay Pharoah and the studio audience, to choose one competitor for elimination.



They picked Rhino, who had performed Tim McGraw’s “Humble and Kind.” He was unmasked and revealed to be former baseball player and musician Barry Zito. Before his identity was given away, the judges did guess that Rhino might be Zito — but also Trace Atkins, Jason Aldean and Blake Shelton.



*Also Read:* Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)



Zito will be interviewed on tonight’s episode of “The Masked Singer: After the Mask,” the Fox singing competition’s new aftershow, which airs at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.



Along with Rhino, the previously eliminated Season 3 contestants include Kitty (Jackie Evancho), Astronaut (Hunter Hayes) Banana (Bret Michaels), Kangaroo (Jordyn Woods), White Tiger (Rob Gronkowski), T-Rex (Jojo Siwa), Swan (Bella Thorne), Bear (Sarah Palin), Taco (Tom Bergeron), Mouse (Dionne Warwick), Elephant (Tony Hawk), Miss Monster (Chaka Khan), Llama (Drew Carey) and Robot (Lil Wayne).



According to Fox, the 18 masked celebrities that have competed on Season 3 have a “combined 69 Grammy Award nominations, 88 Gold records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records.”



You can watch Rhino’s unmasking via the video below and his performance above.



