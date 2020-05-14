Bill Murray Gives Quirky Quarantine Advice From His Bubble Bath (Video) Thursday, 14 May 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Bill Murray visited Jimmy Kimmel’s at-home talk show on Wednesday night, not only from the comfort of his own home, but from his bathtub.



The Charleston, South Carolina local filled up his bath to the brim over the course of the interview and made it as bubbly as he possibly could as he answered questions kids had sent Kimmel in quarantine.



Murray had an interesting answer for one 14-year-old girl asking how to cure her boredom.



*Also Read:* Jimmy Kimmel Explains His Mother's Day Twitter Feud With Trump: 'The Dumbest Time to Be Alive' (Video)



“I think you’ll be surprised how many insect infestations are happening now,” Murray said. “I think she should move around the perimeter of the house — people use baking soda, baking powder, that kind of thing — she should just sprinkle the house around it. Neighbors that you don’t get along with will see that and they won’t be coming by any longer, so that’s gonna help the family.”



Love that for her.



Next, a girl named Flor wrote in to ask if she should eat someone else’s gelato that she found in the freezer.



*Also Read:* Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Fox News for Extending Its Own Work-From-Home Order (Video)



“Flor, it’s a free concert. That’s the people’s gelato,” he said. Then he suggested she make her father an affogato by pouring coffee over it. “Then you’ll become the favorite child.”



A boy named Ryder wrote in to ask if he should let his dad cut his hair since there are no barbershops open.



Murray said that growing up, his family had too many kids to take everyone to the barbershop, so he got used to having his parents cut his hair. He suggested Ryder just cut it himself.



“I now cut my own hair,” he said. “I do it myself, and it looks better.”



For more bathtub antics, watch the clip above.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Fox News for Extending Its Own Work-From-Home Order (Video)



Jimmy Kimmel Explains His Mother's Day Twitter Feud With Trump: 'The Dumbest Time to Be Alive' (Video)



Kimmel: Pence Joking About Delivering Empty Boxes of PPE on Camera Is 'A Perfect Metaphor' Bill Murray visited Jimmy Kimmel’s at-home talk show on Wednesday night, not only from the comfort of his own home, but from his bathtub.The Charleston, South Carolina local filled up his bath to the brim over the course of the interview and made it as bubbly as he possibly could as he answered questions kids had sent Kimmel in quarantine.Murray had an interesting answer for one 14-year-old girl asking how to cure her boredom.*Also Read:* Jimmy Kimmel Explains His Mother's Day Twitter Feud With Trump: 'The Dumbest Time to Be Alive' (Video)“I think you’ll be surprised how many insect infestations are happening now,” Murray said. “I think she should move around the perimeter of the house — people use baking soda, baking powder, that kind of thing — she should just sprinkle the house around it. Neighbors that you don’t get along with will see that and they won’t be coming by any longer, so that’s gonna help the family.”Love that for her.Next, a girl named Flor wrote in to ask if she should eat someone else’s gelato that she found in the freezer.*Also Read:* Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Fox News for Extending Its Own Work-From-Home Order (Video)“Flor, it’s a free concert. That’s the people’s gelato,” he said. Then he suggested she make her father an affogato by pouring coffee over it. “Then you’ll become the favorite child.”A boy named Ryder wrote in to ask if he should let his dad cut his hair since there are no barbershops open.Murray said that growing up, his family had too many kids to take everyone to the barbershop, so he got used to having his parents cut his hair. He suggested Ryder just cut it himself.“I now cut my own hair,” he said. “I do it myself, and it looks better.”For more bathtub antics, watch the clip above.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Fox News for Extending Its Own Work-From-Home Order (Video)Jimmy Kimmel Explains His Mother's Day Twitter Feud With Trump: 'The Dumbest Time to Be Alive' (Video)Kimmel: Pence Joking About Delivering Empty Boxes of PPE on Camera Is 'A Perfect Metaphor' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published 14 hours ago Guy Fieri and Bill Murray to raise money in nacho-making competition 01:21 The "King of Flavortown" and the 'Ghostbusters' star will face off in 'The Nacho Average Showdown'. You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Watch Jimmy Kimmel Hilariously Interview Bill Murray While He's Taking a Bubble Bath Well, this is a first. Bill Murray epically joined Jimmy Kimmel from his bathtub during Wednesday's at-home episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. Sporting a t-shirt,...

E! Online 14 hours ago





Tweets about this ω๏๏∂y #BillMurray Gives Quirky Quarantine Advice From His Bubble Bath (Video) https://t.co/y9brtaxHdk https://t.co/NrtYuYP9fo 9 hours ago veronica RT @TheWrap: Bill Murray gives quirky quarantine advice from his bubble bath #JimmyKimmelLiveFromHisHouse https://t.co/yomb1AgjMs 10 hours ago Jason S ♋🇺🇸 TheWrap News: Bill Murray Gives Quirky Quarantine Advice From His Bubble Bath (Video) https://t.co/IRGFY3PATI via… https://t.co/gWuaNHfew9 10 hours ago TheWrap Bill Murray gives quirky quarantine advice from his bubble bath #JimmyKimmelLiveFromHisHouse https://t.co/yomb1AgjMs 10 hours ago