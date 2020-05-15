Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top health official testifies federal government's COVID-19 response cost American lives

CBS News Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
Dr. Rick Bright testified to the House on Thursday that the federal government's coronavirus response had risked American lives, claiming that early signs of medical shortages were ignored. The president has repeatedly dismissed his claims. Also, the CDC has issued new guidance for reopening schools and businesses. Weijia Jiang reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: COVID-19: Maharashtra govt runs buses for migrant workers in Mumbai

COVID-19: Maharashtra govt runs buses for migrant workers in Mumbai 02:42

 The state government of Maharashtra has arranged facility of buses for migrant workers in Mumbai amid coronavirus pandemic. Around 20 buses are going daily to drop these workers till borders of Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. The facility of buses got started from May 11. The Maharashtra government is...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Organization calls on federal government to provide more funding for nursing home testing [Video]

Organization calls on federal government to provide more funding for nursing home testing

The American Healthcare Association is calling on the federal government to provide more funding for testing in nursing homes.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:42Published
CDC Officials Break Ranks, Claim Delayed Response From WH “Cost Lives and Money” [Video]

CDC Officials Break Ranks, Claim Delayed Response From WH “Cost Lives and Money”

CDC officials are speaking out against the Trump White House arguing the delayed response to the coronavirus cost lives and money.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:44Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Government set to appoint its first chief mental health officer

The federal government is expected to appoint Associate Professor Ruth Vine to plan the mental health response to the coronavirus pandemic.
SBS

FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor on taking over U.S. coronavirus response

As U.S. governors work to contain the coronavirus in their own states, it was announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency would be taking charge of...
CBS News Also reported by •Proactive Investors

Tweets about this