Bernie Sanders supporters reluctantly turn to Joe Biden, fueled by their dislike of Donald Trump

Bernie Sanders dropped out of the Presidential race on April 8, 2020.
Sanders built a strong group of core supporters around the country.
Politico reports that the organizations Sanders built are now descending into chaos.
Throngs of his former volunteers publicly warned him that their organizing...
The Presidential election is slated to be held on November 3rd, 2020. Reuters reports that Democratic candidate Joe Biden's campaign thinks there could be as many as 16 states up for grabs on election..