Rochon Dean RT @CuomoPrimeTime: Newly-released surveillance video brings about additional questions in the Ahmaud Arbery case. As @MartinSavidge detai… 2 hours ago

ChocolateLocs 🏁 RT @The_SavageRoom: New surveillance footage provides more details in2 the Ahmaud Arbery case #TheSavageRoom #Savage https://t.co/V9BQ7x4bis 3 hours ago

Pax Trumpiana RT @MrAndyNgo: Reporter @KellyWileyNews obtained new surveillance footage from the property owner showing someone who looks like #AhmaudArb… 1 day ago

Kelvin J Hunter New surveillance footage related to Ahmaud Arbery case revealed https://t.co/hs8OXZ2Sg3 1 day ago

Friedrich List Ahmaud Arbery case: New surveillance footage provides more details - CBS This Morning https://t.co/nsSJf2Z3Eo via @GoogleNews 2 days ago

IAM Platform GBI reviewing additional surveillance video in Ahmaud Arbery case READ MORE: https://t.co/w5wRzEdiho #1984… https://t.co/P5mTJ1nXfB 2 days ago

Red Planet Warrior RT @LevelSquare: @lucaldermann @StefanMolyneux Ahmaud Arbery case: New surveillance footage prov…: https://t.co/0UlP83NAZN Like I said it… 2 days ago