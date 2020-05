You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Protesters Gather In Venice For 2nd Day Of Police Protests



A crowd gathered Thursday afternoon in Venice to condemn the death of a black man in police custody in Minneapolis. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:15 Published now Bossa Nova Hollywood Prepares To Resume Dine-In Service, Following Strict New Safety Measures



As they wait for L.A. County to give restaurants the green light to reopen dining rooms, the staff at Bossa Nova is getting ready to seat customers following a new set of safety guidelines. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:02 Published now

Related news from verified sources 12/9: CBS Evening News New Zealand volcano eruption leaves several dead; Photo trend has parents hoping their kids will cry with Santa.

CBS News 1 week ago



Norah O'Donnell on the Apollo 11 anniversary and her "CBS Evening News" debut This week, we’re celebrating the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 and its monumental achievement of landing a man on the moon in 1969. "CBS Evening News" anchor...

CBS News 1 week ago





Tweets about this