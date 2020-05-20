Ronan Farrow says some NBC journalists "anguished" by "lies" put out by leadership

Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

In his explosive new book, "Catch and Kill," Ronan Farrow details allegations of sexual assault in the media industry, and his former bosses' alleged attempts to stifle his reporting. The book describes sexual assault allegations against disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and former NBC News anchor Matt Lauer. Farrow joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the allegations and his new book. In a letter to colleagues, NBC News president Noah Oppenheim said: "We have no secrets and nothing to hide," adding, "Farrow's effort to defame NBC News is clearly motivated not by a pursuit of truth, but an axe to grind."


