How Lori Loughlin and her husband's legal strategy could backfire

CBS News Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying bribes to get their daughters into college. Both have pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering charges, and the couple plans to present a united front in court. But that legal strategy could backfire, according to one legal expert. Carter Evans reports.
