How Lori Loughlin and her husband's legal strategy could backfire
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying bribes to get their daughters into college. Both have pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering charges, and the couple plans to present a united front in court. But that legal strategy could backfire, according to one legal expert. Carter Evans reports.
Judge in Lori Loughlin Case Calls Investigation Misconduct Claim 'Disturbing' The judge presiding over Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli's college admission scandal case called new claims of..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:01Published
Actress Lori Loughlin, her husband Mossimo Giannulli and six other defendants are expected to face a jury for the first time on October 5 over charges stemming... CBS News Also reported by •FOXNews.com