You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Glen Ridge Officer Dies Of COVID-19 At Age 45, 11th NJ Police Member Lost Since Outbreak



Officer Charles Roberts, praised by his peers as β€œthe face of the Glen Ridge Police Department,” died Monday from coronavirus-related illness at the age of 45. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:32 Published 2 weeks ago Newark Officer Dies Of COVID-19



The coronavirus has claimed the life of a veteran police officer in Newark, New Jersey. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:21 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this