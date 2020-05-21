Global  

Naval Air Station Corpus Christi on lockdown after active shooter situation; suspect neutralized

FOXNews.com Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
The Naval Air Station Corpus Christi is in lockdown because of an active shooter, the U.S. Navy confirmed Thursday morning.
News video: Active Shooter At Texas Naval Air Station Has Been 'Neutralized'

Active Shooter At Texas Naval Air Station Has Been 'Neutralized' 00:33

 Officials with the US Navy confirm there was an active shooter situation at a Naval Air Station in Texas on Thursday morning. Katie Johnston reports.

FBI phone probe links Florida shooter to al Qaeda [Video]

FBI phone probe links Florida shooter to al Qaeda

The FBI cracked the iPhone encryption of the Royal Saudi Air Force trainee who killed three American sailors in a December attack at a U.S. naval base in Florida and found evidence linking him to al..

Gunman Stopped at Texas Naval Base, Officials Say

A spokeswoman for the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi said the gunman was “neutralized.” A member of the base’s security force was injured, the Navy said.
Corpus Christi: 'Active shooter' reported near US Navy base

A possible active shooter has been reported at Corpus Christi Air Station in Texas.
