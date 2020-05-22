"Exciting. Dreadful. Scary.": WWII veterans reflect on D-Day anniversary

Friday, 22 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

World War II veterans are making an emotional return to the shores of Normandy for the 75th anniversary of D-Day. The organization Forever Young Senior Veterans is bringing 14 men back. Among them is 99-year-old Sherwin Callander, one of the first men to arrive at Utah Beach and help take troops to shore, George Mills, who got to Normandy more than 20 days after D-Day and 96-year-old Stanley Friday, who landed at Utah Beach in August and fought throughout Europe as an army scout. "CBS This Morning" co-host Anthony Mason spoke with them about their experiences and what they hope people remember. 👓 View full article

