You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Texas Rural Health CEOs Hit The Road To Find Supplies For Hospital Staff



Small towns are pitching in as the coronavirus pandemic puts added strain on many rural Texas hospitals' finances and resources. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:55 Published on April 27, 2020

Tweets about this BRCD#MAGA Look at this news article from The Daily Caller: Matthew McConaughey Helps Deliver More Than 100,000 Masks To Rural… https://t.co/BQIKtxM0gY 3 hours ago