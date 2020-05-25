Veterans' unemployment during coronavirus outpaces rest of US

I-Team: State Failed To Implement 'HOME Act' Before Coronavirus Outbreak The I-Team has learned that some responsibility for the deaths of veterans at soldiers’ homes may rest with the state's failure to implement what's called “The HOME Act.” WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca..

Unexpectedly Unemployed Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic: Tattoo Artist Nokomis Fairbanks



Nokomis Fairbanks knew she would grow up to be a tattoo artist when she was a little girl. "My mom always used to take me to tattoo shops," Fairbanks remembered. "I was just like, yep, this is it, I'll.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 03:51 Published 2 weeks ago