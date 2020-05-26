Multi-State Manhunt Continues For Double Murder Suspect Peter ManfredoniaA woman allegedly kidnapped by Manfredonia was found safe in New Jersey.
Multi-State Manhunt Underway For Connecticut Double Murder Suspect Peter ManfredoniaMatt Petrillo reports.
🦁🐍☀️🌙 RT @CBSNews: Family of double murder suspect pleads for him to surrender as three-state manhunt continues https://t.co/fFdRSdKCSs https://t… 13 minutes ago
US Breaking News Family of double murder suspect pleads for him to surrender as three-state manhunt continues.… https://t.co/05PUnTn8Kp 19 minutes ago
BirdOwl Family of double murder suspect pleads for him to surrender https://t.co/BYH3r52Dm8 via @CBSNews https://t.co/661WrpXpxe 30 minutes ago
PulpNews Crime Family of double #murder #suspect pleads for him to surrender - May 26 @ 2:42 AM ET https://t.co/CVyiT5g13z 30 minutes ago
CBS News Family of double murder suspect pleads for him to surrender as three-state manhunt continues https://t.co/fFdRSdKCSs https://t.co/HWQJeuG8HC 44 minutes ago
Lisa Carberg RT @ShaynahFerreira: The attorney for the family of double-murder/abduction suspect Peter Maferdonia is urging the 23-year old to turn hims… 9 hours ago
Shaynah Ferreira The attorney for the family of double-murder/abduction suspect Peter Maferdonia is urging the 23-year old to turn h… https://t.co/3VEK9FjS6e 9 hours ago