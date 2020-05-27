Family demands justice for George Floyd as hundreds protest in Minneapolis
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () The family of George Floyd, the African American man who died after being brutally detained by Minneapolis police, says they want the officers to be brought up on murder charges. This comes as protesters violently clashed with police on the streets of Minneapolis near where the arrest happened. Jeff Pegues reports.
Thousands turned out to peacefully protest after the mass outrage at the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police officers on May 26.
Footage shows the civil disobedience, which took place on 38th Street, as many people show solidarity by marching, chanting and holding...
On May 25, a video posted by Darnella Frazier on Facebook, the nine-minute video shows a white officer pressing his knee into the neck of unarmed 46-year-old black man named George Floydbehind a squad..