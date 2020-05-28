St. Paul police disperse looters as protests over George Floyd's death continue in Twin Cities
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () Demonstrations continued over the death of George Floyd in the Twin Cities Thursday, with protesters launching various objects at St. Paul police vehicles and looters striking local businesses.
These were the scenes of the Minneapolis' skyline as a fire is seen burning in the distance in the wake of protests over George Floyd's death.
The filmer said: "[I] woke up to get a glass of water at 2 am and looked out the window of our condo to see the biggest flame we've ever seen in...