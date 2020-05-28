Global  

St. Paul police disperse looters as protests over George Floyd's death continue in Twin Cities

FOXNews.com Thursday, 28 May 2020
Demonstrations continued over the death of George Floyd in the Twin Cities Thursday, with protesters launching various objects at St. Paul police vehicles and looters striking local businesses.
Video credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Fires break out at multiple buildings in Minneapolis as protests over George Floyd's death continue

Fires break out at multiple buildings in Minneapolis as protests over George Floyd's death continue 00:37

 These were the scenes of the Minneapolis' skyline as a fire is seen burning in the distance in the wake of protests over George Floyd's death. The filmer said: "[I] woke up to get a glass of water at 2 am and looked out the window of our condo to see the biggest flame we've ever seen in...

Related videos from verified sources

Man Dies During George Floyd Protests [Video]

Man Dies During George Floyd Protests

Jennifer Meyerle reports, an East Lake Street business owner is under arrest after a man was killed by gunfire during the George Floyd protests (1:46). WCCO 4 News At 5 - May 28, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:46Published
Protests Gather Around Hennepin County Government Center [Video]

Protests Gather Around Hennepin County Government Center

Marielle Mohs reports live from Downtown Minneapolis, where protesters are calling for the arrest of the four officers involved with George Floyd’s death (1:07). WCCO 4 News At 5 - May 28, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:07Published

