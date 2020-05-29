George Floyd Protests, Riots, and Death Investigation In Minneapolis

Donald Ray Massee RT @Terrenc43516485: This is what happens when you have a weak Dem Governor & Mayor who appease TERRORIST groups like Black Lives Matter &… 5 seconds ago

PatriotLady🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @Balatafun: ♥️Word of the Day - #692 "Riot" a violent disturbance of the peace by a crowd; take part in a violent public disturbance. Ex… 7 seconds ago

‎♪( ◜௰◝و(و " RT @maxnesterak: Morning after the protests and riots in Minneapolis of the police killing George Floyd. It’s eerie https://t.co/UVF2ltmL7E 11 seconds ago

LaraPatriot 🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @Ohio_Buckeye_US: @GKeile @Hazardpaynation They are rioting in Columbus, Ohio as well. These riots are a coordinated effort. #Riots… 13 seconds ago

PGR RT @doloreselee: CNN reporter and crew arrested live on air while covering Minneapolis protests over George Floyd killing https://t.co/jF7f… 19 seconds ago

WNY Royal 👑 @realSpookyShawn @TwitterComms I’m not denying the fact that George Floyd was killed by a police officer. You are… https://t.co/olC3m6rZGQ 19 seconds ago

Unfunded Empathy™️ Minneapolis riots: CNN reporter arrested live on air, released an hour later while reporting on protests over Georg… https://t.co/jxCc8AIGqi 23 seconds ago