Ex-Officer Charged in Death of George Floyd in Minneapolis

Victor Cass RT @ABC: NEW: The wife of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, is now fil… 4 seconds ago ashlyn RT @briantylercohen: BREAKING: The wife of Derek Chauvin, who was just charged with 3rd degree murder after the death of George Floyd, has… 5 seconds ago ⟭⟬ BabyBunnyJK⁷ ⟬⟭ 🐇💜 RT @23ABCNews: DIVORCE: Wife of former officer charged in George Floyd death to file for divorce https://t.co/Zme3UA1AvH 10 seconds ago kayla (ia bc school)🌻 #BLM RT @KimuliKigozi: The wife of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, is now… 13 seconds ago CherylHarper Wife of Minneapolis Police officer charged in George Floyd's death files for divorce https://t.co/4X8xH6Ilwv 14 seconds ago Edgar In the year before their fatal encounter, George Floyd, 46, and the officer now charged with his death, Derek Chauv… https://t.co/xRZBYCUDYA 37 seconds ago Marty @D_jeneration Describe your thoughts on the Minneapolis DA Charging the White Police Officer with Third Degree Murd… https://t.co/JspHwcSeQy 38 seconds ago Geoff Lane RT @thehill: #BREAKING: Officer who knelt into the neck of George Floyd charged with third degree murder, manslaughter https://t.co/zayEmJx… 45 seconds ago