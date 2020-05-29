Global  

Ex-Officer Charged in Death of George Floyd in Minneapolis

NYTimes.com Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
City officials on Friday were urging calm the day after protests turned violent and a police precinct went up in flames.
 Hundreds of Black Lives Matter activists gathered in South Sacramento to protest the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis after he was detained by police earlier this week.

A large group of protesters took over the Las Vegas Strip in demanding justice for George Floyd.

Crowds protesting George Floyd's death have gathered on the 12th Avenue overpass. There are unconfirmed reports of vandalism.

Sports figures react on social media to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis

Many figures in the sports world have weighed in on social media about the death of George Floyd and the discussion around racial inequality.
Atlanta Protesters Clash With Police as Mayor Warns ‘You Are Disgracing Our City’

Protesters broke windows and set fire to cars after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Protests emerged in many U.S. cities.
NYTimes.com


Victor_Cass

Victor Cass RT @ABC: NEW: The wife of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, is now fil… 4 seconds ago

ashlynbrierre

ashlyn RT @briantylercohen: BREAKING: The wife of Derek Chauvin, who was just charged with 3rd degree murder after the death of George Floyd, has… 5 seconds ago

SilvialovesBTS

⟭⟬ BabyBunnyJK⁷ ⟬⟭ 🐇💜 RT @23ABCNews: DIVORCE: Wife of former officer charged in George Floyd death to file for divorce https://t.co/Zme3UA1AvH 10 seconds ago

xiutingstar

kayla (ia bc school)🌻 #BLM RT @KimuliKigozi: The wife of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, is now… 13 seconds ago

CAnneHarper

CherylHarper Wife of Minneapolis Police officer charged in George Floyd's death files for divorce https://t.co/4X8xH6Ilwv 14 seconds ago

curuncuncunio

Edgar In the year before their fatal encounter, George Floyd, 46, and the officer now charged with his death, Derek Chauv… https://t.co/xRZBYCUDYA 37 seconds ago

Marty83461594

Marty @D_jeneration Describe your thoughts on the Minneapolis DA Charging the White Police Officer with Third Degree Murd… https://t.co/JspHwcSeQy 38 seconds ago

send2gl

Geoff Lane RT @thehill: #BREAKING: Officer who knelt into the neck of George Floyd charged with third degree murder, manslaughter https://t.co/zayEmJx… 45 seconds ago