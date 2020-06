Related videos from verified sources Kansas City police deploy canisters of tear gas near the Plaza



Kansas City police deploy canisters of tear gas near the Plaza Credit: KMBC Duration: 01:45 Published 5 hours ago Tear gas used to disperse large crowd gathered near 35th and Fond du Lac



Tear gas has been used to disperse a large crowd that was gathering in the street near 35th and Fond du Lac Saturday night. MORE: https://on.tmj4.com/2XiN0u9 Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 00:32 Published 1 day ago You Might Like

Tweets about this