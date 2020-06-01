Donald Trump Placed in Safety Bunker as Protests Extend Their Reach to the White House

(CNN) Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen is donating $200,000 to bail out protesters after President Trump declared Saturday night "MAGA night" at the White House. Trump, in his tweet, said the protesters "had little to do with the memory of George Floyd" and said they were "just there to cause...
Police used tear gas and pepper spray on protesters outside the White House on Sunday as the United States entered its sixth day of protests over the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who..