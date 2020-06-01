Global  

Donald Trump Placed in Safety Bunker as Protests Extend Their Reach to the White House

HNGN Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Donald Trump Placed in Safety Bunker as Protests Extend Their Reach to the White HouseProtests for the death of George Floyd have extended their movements to the White House. Secret Service hides President Trump away for safety concerns.
Video credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Chrissy Teigen Pledges $200,000 Bail Out Protesters

Chrissy Teigen Pledges $200,000 Bail Out Protesters 00:37

 (CNN) Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen is donating $200,000 to bail out protesters after President Trump declared Saturday night "MAGA night" at the White House. Trump, in his tweet, said the protesters "had little to do with the memory of George Floyd" and said they were "just there to cause...

