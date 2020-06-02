Trump threatens to use military to stop protests

Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () Amid racial unrest across the nation, President Donald Trump on Monday declared himself "the president of law and order" and threatened to deploy the U.S. military to American cities to quell a rise of violent protests. (June 1)
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he was deploying thousands of heavily armed soldiers and law enforcement officers to stop violence in the U.S. capital and vowed to do the same in other cities if mayors and governors fail to regain control of the streets.