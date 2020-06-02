Global  

Trump threatens to use military to stop protests

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Amid racial unrest across the nation, President Donald Trump on Monday declared himself "the president of law and order" and threatened to deploy the U.S. military to American cities to quell a rise of violent protests. (June 1)
 
News video: Trump vows military crackdown to quell violent protests

Trump vows military crackdown to quell violent protests 02:38

 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he was deploying thousands of heavily armed soldiers and law enforcement officers to stop violence in the U.S. capital and vowed to do the same in other cities if mayors and governors fail to regain control of the streets.

Tear Gas Used On Washington, DC Demonstrators As Trump Threatens To Deploy Military To Quell Protests [Video]

Tear Gas Used On Washington, DC Demonstrators As Trump Threatens To Deploy Military To Quell Protests

President Trump said Monday he would deploy the military against protesters if local officials cannot stop violence that has erupted in some areas. (6/1/20)

Trump dispatching 'thousands' of troops and police [Video]

Trump dispatching 'thousands' of troops and police

The US president announces he is deploying the military to quell unrest in Washington DC.

Trump vows to deploy US military to quell protests

President says he will ‘dominate the streets’ following unrest over killing of George Floyd
Trump threatens to deploy 'heavily armed' US military to crush George Floyd protests

Donald Trump vowed to end violent protests across the country, threatening to deploy "heavily armed" US military troops to cities even if mayors and governors...
