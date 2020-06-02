Boxing Champion Floyd Mayweather Offers to Shoulder George Floyd's Funeral Expenses
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () Following the statements of several prominent people of color regarding the death of George Floyd, Boxing Champ Floyd Mayweather Jr. reached out to Floyd's family and offered to pay for his funeral. The death of Floyd has sparked concerns of inequality, racism, and injustice that has led to protests and riots.
Executive Produced By: Pro
https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/
Voiceover: Shy Grey
https://www.instagram.com/shygrey/
Video Edit: CT
https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/
Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube:
http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe
Check out more of DX...